Two prolific shoplifters who targeted shops in Warwick and Leamington have been jailed

Two prolific shoplifters who both targeted shops in Warwick and Leamington have been jailed.

At Leamington Magistrates’ Court last week, Thomas Johnstone, aged 37, of The Lindfield, Coventry was jailed for 30 weeks after admitting to ten counts of shoplifting in Warwick, Leamington, Rugby and Binley Woods, during which he stole more than £1,700 worth of food and alcohol.

He also admitted to two counts of assaulting shop workers, one count of attempting to cause criminal damage to a shop in Leamington, one count of causing criminal damage while in custody, one count of attempted theft from a shop in Binley Woods, one count of failing to answer bail and one count of failing to provide a test for the presence of class A drugs.

Johnstone was first arrested on August 6 after being spotted stealing 12 bottles of wine from a shop in Cubbington.

Left photo shows Thomas Johnstone and right photo shows Gareth Heywood. Photos by Warwickshire Police

He was arrested again on September 11 after he had failed to answer his bail.

At Coventry Magistrates’ Court last week Gareth Heywood, aged 56, of no fixed abode was jailed for 24 weeks after admitting to seven counts of theft of alcohol, food and clothes from shops in Leamington and Warwick.

He also admitted to fraudulently using a bank card at a shop in Leamington.

Heywood was arrested on September 9 after stealing alcohol from a shop on the Parade, Leamington.

Sergeant Ben James-Pemberton is part of a team who regularly carry out plain clothed patrols targeting shoplifters.

He said: “We’re really pleased with this outcome. Seeing two such prolific shoplifters behind bars will no doubt be a relief for local shop workers.

“As can be seen the case of Johnstone, shoplifting not only impacts the businesses financially, but can also lead to staff being subjected to violence. We will not tolerate this and will continue to work with local businesses to tackle the problem.”