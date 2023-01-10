Two Rugby drivers arrested last night (Monday) for suspected drink and drug driving

They were among three people arrested over the space of a few hours in Warwickshire last night (Monday)

Two Rugby drivers were arrested last night (Monday) for suspected drink and drug driving.

One of the drivers, a 45-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after being breathalysed by officers in Biart Place, Rugby.

The other Rugby driver was a 44-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after officers stopped a car for having no tax on the A45 near Coventry.

The third driver stopped in Warwickshire was a 73-year-old man from Leamington.