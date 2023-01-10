Two Rugby drivers arrested last night (Monday) for suspected drink and drug driving

Two Rugby drivers were arrested last night (Monday) for suspected drink and drug driving.
They were among three people arrested over the space of a few hours in Warwickshire last night (Monday).
One of the drivers, a 45-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after being breathalysed by officers in Biart Place, Rugby.
The other Rugby driver was a 44-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after officers stopped a car for having no tax on the A45 near Coventry.
The third driver stopped in Warwickshire was a 73-year-old man from Leamington.
Police arrested him on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen when officers came across a collision in Victoria Terrace, Leamington.