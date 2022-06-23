Two speeders fined after driving over 120mph in Warwickshire

Two excessive speeders have been sentenced this week after they were caught on camera driving at speeds in excess of 120mph on the M6 in Warwickshire.

Taylor Pemberton, 21, from Plymouth Road, Sale, Greater Manchester was caught driving at 125mph in a grey BMW116M Sport on the M6 on October 31, 2021.

He was sentenced at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on June 21 after pleading guilty to the offence.

As well as being disqualified from driving for six months, he was fined £300 with £110 costs and £34 victim surcharge. His guilty plea was taken into account by the magistrate when imposing the sentence.

William Fancourt Childs, 54, from Drayton Road, Kettering was also caught on Warwickshire’s M6 speed cameras driving at 121mph in a grey BMW X5 on October 9, 2021. He was also sentenced at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on June 21.

He pleaded guilty to speeding and was disqualified from driving for 56 days, fined £952 with a £95 victim surcharge to fund victim services and £110 costs. His previously clean licence was taken into consideration during sentencing.

Chief Inspector Faz Chishty said: “Nationally, excessive and inappropriate speed is a factor in 30 per cent of fatal and serious collisions and it is not acceptable.

“We are working hard in Warwickshire with our partners as Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership to reduce those killed and seriously injured on our roads by 50 percent by 2030.

"We know that speeding is a choice some drivers make and we will continue to target those drivers who choose to drive above the speed limit to help meet this target and protect other road users.

"We are asking drivers to take responsibility for their actions behind the wheel and to become good drivers by driving according to the road conditions and within the speed limit.”

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "Both drivers were caught on new generation HADECS speed cameras known as ‘stealth’ cameras by motorists because they are hard to spot in overhead motorway gantries.