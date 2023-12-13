Two suspected drink drivers in Rugby face losing licences after crashing their cars into lamposts and cars

And another driver faces the same fate after he was found slumped over his wheel on the M6 near Rugby.

And another driver faces the same fate after he was found slumped over his wheel on the M6 near Rugby.

These are just some of the many arrests made by Warwickshire Police as the step up their campaign against drink driving during the Christmas period. Six arrests across the county were made thanks to CCTV operators, National Highways and the public assisting the police.

Here are reports on the latest incidents in Rugby:

A 46-year-old man from Rugby was arrested at 10.10pm on December 9 in Drury Lane, Rugby after police were alerted by keen eyed CCTV operators. They explained that a man had left a pub and got into his car. They monitored his driving and he collided with what police described as 'street furniture' while trying to turn. They became concerned and called police. Officers arrived and he collided with another vehicle. He was stopped by officers and refused to provide a breath test and was arrested. He was also arrested for driving without a licence and was charged to appear before Warwickshire Magistrates on January 26.

A 26-year-old man from Rugby was arrested at 5.35am on December 10 in Newbold Road, Rugby when officers on their way to the station came across a driver who had crashed into a lamppost. He failed a roadside breath test and was later charged with drink driving to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on January 19.

A 53-year-old man from Nottingham was arrested at 1.50am on December 11 on the M6 between junction 1 and 2 for drink driving after a National Highways officer called police to report a male slumped over the wheel. Officers arrived and woke him up. He provided a positive breath test and stated he’d pulled over for a snooze. He was charged with drink driving, driving without insurance and without a licence to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on February 2.

Sergeant Simon Dalby said “As well as putting themselves at risk, drink and drug drivers put law abiding road users at an increased risk of harm and will not be tolerated.

“92 per cent of people think drink driving is unacceptable and this is reflected in the high number of calls from CCTV operators, businesses and members of the public who are calling the police because they are concerned that someone may be drinking and driving. These calls are leading to a growing number of arrests and we are continuing to encourage people to report the details of suspected drink or drug drivers to police by calling 101 or in an emergency 999.

“Those arrested are currently getting court dates in mid-January and this will be hanging over them over Christmas and the New Year.

