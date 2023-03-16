Two suspects accused of being 'prolific shoplifters' in Leamington  have been charged by police

On Monday (March 13) following a short foot chase, Trevor Myles, 43 of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and assaulting a police officer. He was later charged with 17 counts of shoplifting and one count of assault police.

The the following the day, Arthur Fear, 44 of no fixed abode, was found hiding in an address in Sydenham where he was arrested on suspicion of multiple shop thefts and assault. He was later charged with 13 counts of theft and one count of assault.