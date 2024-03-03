Register
BREAKING

Two suspects arrested in connection with stabbing in Lutterworth town centre

Both have been bailed
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 18:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Lutterworth.

As we previously reported, police received a call at about 2.05pm on Friday February 23 to report a suspected stabbing in the town centre.

The caller reported seeing three men running along Church Street, one of which is believed to have sustained a stab wound.

Most Popular
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Lutterworth.Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Lutterworth.
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Lutterworth.

But Leicestershire Police said, at the time, they attended but could not find the suspected victim.

However, today (Sunday) they said: "The victim was later located and since the incident, two suspects have been arrested and bailed. Enquiries into the incident are continuing."