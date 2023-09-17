Two teenage boys from Leamington and Rugby arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after hammer attack
Two teenagers from Leamington and Rugby have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 17 year old boy was attacked with a hammer.
The boy remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital following the incident in Tapping Way, Warwick, yesterday (Saturday 16 September) afternoon.
The incident occurred between 3.50pm-3.55pm.
The boy was taken to hospital with a serious head injury following the attack.
Police were called at 4.53pm to reports that the boy had collapsed a short distance away in Coten End.
Paramedics administered first aid at the scene before taking him to hospital by ambulance.
The victim’s next of kin has been made aware.
If you can assist with the police investigation into what happened, go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101. Alternatively, to remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote incident 291 of 16 September 2023.