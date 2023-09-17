Two teenage boys from Leamington and Rugby arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after hammer attack

The boy remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital following the incident

Two teenagers from Leamington and Rugby have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 17 year old boy was attacked with a hammer.

The boy remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital following the incident in Tapping Way, Warwick, yesterday (Saturday 16 September) afternoon.

The incident occurred between 3.50pm-3.55pm.

The boy was taken to hospital with a serious head injury following the attack.

Police were called at 4.53pm to reports that the boy had collapsed a short distance away in Coten End.

Paramedics administered first aid at the scene before taking him to hospital by ambulance.

The victim’s next of kin has been made aware.