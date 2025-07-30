Two teenage girls 'inappropriately touched' in Leamington park - can you help officers with their investigation?

Police are appealing for witnesses after two teenage girls were ‘inappropriately touched’ in a park in Leamington.

Warwickshire Police said two 15-year-old girls were walking along the football fields in Newbold Comyn around 9.45pm on Saturday June 21, (the longest day of the year), when two unknown men came up to them.

One of the men is reported to have touched the girls inappropriately over their clothing before both men left on foot across the field.

Warwickshire Police said the girls were left shaken afterwards but were uninjured.

Officers have released descriptions of the two men.

The first man, described as in his late teens, around 6ft tall, with short black hair, was believed to be wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt and dark-coloured knee-length shorts.

The second man, thought to be of a similar age but slightly shorter in height, was reportedly wearing a white T-shirt with short sleeves.

Sergeant Lianne Aldridge said: "We’ve been pursuing a number of lines of enquiry as part of our ongoing investigation into this incident including speaking to the victims and collecting CCTV footage.

“We know there were people in the park that evening and as it was the longest day of the year, we’re hoping it might help to jog someone’s memory who was there but may not have realised what was happening. If you witnessed the incident or perhaps saw the girls and the men, please share it with us. Any information, no matter how small, could be significant to our investigation."

Anyone with information can report it at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ and quoting crime number 23/26351/25.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on: 0800 555 111