It comes after an incident in St Nicholas Park in Warwick last week.

Two teenage boys have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into a series of bike robberies in Leamington and Warwick.

Police were called to Old Warwick Road in Leamington shortly before 8pm on Friday (July 21) after a report of two people being threatened and having their bikes stolen.

Officers quickly attended and carried out a search of the surrounding area.

A number of bikes were recovered while officers arrested a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy – both from Birmingham – on suspicion of robbery.

They have been released on bail pending further enquiries until October.

It comes after an incident in St Nicholas Park in Warwick last Monday (July 17).

Three teenage boys were reportedly threatened with what is believed to be a knife around 3.30pm before their bikes were stolen by a group of teenagers who police say rode off in the direction of Emscote Road.

South Warwickshire Area Commander, Chief Inspector Faz Chishty said: “I would like to reassure the community that we are continuing to investigate both robberies, which we are treating as linked at this time.

“As part of our investigation, we were able to recover a number of stolen mountain bikes and have arrested two teenage boys from Birmingham.

“Reassurance patrols will continue not only through the coming week, but also over the course of the summer as well.

“We will be carrying out further enquiries as we continue to investigate the circumstances of both robberies and would ask anyone who knows anything about either one to get in touch.

“Any information – no matter how small – may be significant, so if you know something or saw something, please get in touch.”

Anyone who has any information about either of the incidents should contact Warwickshire Police quoting incident number 312 of July 21 for the Old Warwick Road incident or 233 of July 17 for the St Nicholas Park incident.

Information can also be given at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

