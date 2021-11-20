Two teenagers charged after stabbing at Warwick University accommodation

A teenage man and a teenage woman have been arrested and charged after a stabbing at a halls of residence for The University of Warwick.

The incident took place at the Sherbourne Halls of Residence in Scarman Road, Coventry, on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he was treated for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

The incident happened on The University of Warwick campus.

Rohan Ahluwalia-Pandor, 18, of Barns Lane, Kings Langley, Herfordshire and Anam Ausaf, 18, of Wilkinson Close, London have been charged with section 18 wounding.

The pair appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Friday November 19).

Det Insp Cawail Wong from Warwickshire Police CID said: “This was a serious incident in which a young man has suffered stab wounds. I would appeal to anyone with information about it to contact police.”

In a statement, a spokesman for the university said: “We want to reassure those concerned by a continued police presence around Sherbourne that there is no danger to students or staff.