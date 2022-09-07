Two teenagers jailed for kicking man in the face and head during late night attack in Leamington town centre

Two men have been jailed after assaulting a man in Leamington town centre.

A fight broke out in Tavistock Street on August 19 where a group of men attacked another man – kicking him in the face and head.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim - a man in his 20s - suffered bruising, swelling and cuts to his face.

Osirus Jones and Idris Janjua

Osirus Jones and Idris Janjua were arrested by officers.

Jones, of Pinfold Street, Rugby, was later charged with assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm (ABH) while Janjua, of Murray Road, Rugby, was charged with assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm (ABH) and assault by beating.

Appearing at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (September 1), the pair – both aged 19 – pleaded guilty to all charges and were sentenced to 12 months in prison.

DC Chris Batchelder said: “Both Janjua and Jones showed a blatant disregard for the victim, repeatedly hitting and kicking him in an attack that was sustained, nasty and vicious. The pair are lucky the victim was not more severely injured.