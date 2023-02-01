Two women have been arrested after a drugs raid at a Leamington house.
Officers from Leamington CID executed a drug warrant at a property in Fallow Hill yesterday (Tuesday January 31) morning as part of an investigation into drug dealing in the town.
Officers seized suspected class A drugs and mobile phones.
Two women from Leamington, aged 37 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. They were later released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 58 of 31 January 2023. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.