Two women charged with supply of heroin and crack cocaine after police raid in Leamington

They are set to appear in court today (Friday)
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:52 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 09:52 BST

Two women are set to appear in court today (Friday) charged with drugs offences in Leamington.

It comes after officers from Leamington CID, the Tactical Support Team (TST) and the Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) carried out a warrant at a property in Lillington on Thursday morning (August 31).

Hazel Wright, 56, of Briar Close, Lillington, and Marissa Quinn, 54, of St Nicholas Road, Radford Semele, were both charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

They have been remanded to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court today (Friday).