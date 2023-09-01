Two women charged with supply of heroin and crack cocaine after police raid in Leamington

They are set to appear in court today (Friday)

Two women are set to appear in court today (Friday) charged with drugs offences in Leamington.

It comes after officers from Leamington CID, the Tactical Support Team (TST) and the Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) carried out a warrant at a property in Lillington on Thursday morning (August 31).

Hazel Wright, 56, of Briar Close, Lillington, and Marissa Quinn, 54, of St Nicholas Road, Radford Semele, were both charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.