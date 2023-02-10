Two women convicted after more than £26,000 worth of cannabis found at house in Rugby

Two women have been convicted after more than £26,000 worth of cannabis was seized from a house in Rugby.
Officers from Rugby proactive CID found the drugs after they searched the property in Charles Warren Close last year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The women, who police have not named, were found guilty of permitting the use of their premises for the supply of class B drugs.
One received a 12-month community order, and was ordered to do 60 hours unpaid work and pay a fine and costs.
The other woman was ordered to pay a fine and costs.