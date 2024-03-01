Two women sentenced for their role in the supply of drugs in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two women have been sentenced for their role in the supply of drugs in Leamington

At Warwick Crown Court yesterday (Thursday February 29) Hazel Wright, 57, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to six years and two months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marissa Quinn, 54, of St Nicholas Road, Radford Semele, was given a 23-month prison sentence suspended for 20 months after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Hazel Wright. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

She pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and this charge was left to lie on file.

On June 28, 2023, plain clothed detectives carrying out targeted drug patrols stopped a car in Haddon Road, Leamington.

Wright was in the passenger seat, in possession of heroin and crack cocaine, and was arrested.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When officers searched her, another two rocks of crack cocaine dropped out of her trouser leg.

Wright was arrested again on August 31 when detectives raided a house in Briar Close, Leamington, where she was living at the time.

Quinn was also in the house where officers located her trying to flush drugs down the toilet.

Detective searched the house and seized heroin and crack cocaine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Across both incidents officers seized more than £5,000 worth of drugs.

Detective Constable G Dubad, from Leamington Serious Organised and Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “We’re pleased to have secured a lengthy sentence for a key player in the supply of drugs in Leamington.”

“Drug supply is a blight on our communities, and we continue to be relentless in tackling it.”

If anyone has information that can officers tackle drug crime, report it by going to: www.warwickshire.police.uk/report/ or call 101.