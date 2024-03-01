Two women sentenced for their role in the supply of drugs in Leamington
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two women have been sentenced for their role in the supply of drugs in Leamington
At Warwick Crown Court yesterday (Thursday February 29) Hazel Wright, 57, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to six years and two months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Marissa Quinn, 54, of St Nicholas Road, Radford Semele, was given a 23-month prison sentence suspended for 20 months after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin.
She pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and this charge was left to lie on file.
On June 28, 2023, plain clothed detectives carrying out targeted drug patrols stopped a car in Haddon Road, Leamington.
Wright was in the passenger seat, in possession of heroin and crack cocaine, and was arrested.
Advertisement
Advertisement
When officers searched her, another two rocks of crack cocaine dropped out of her trouser leg.
Wright was arrested again on August 31 when detectives raided a house in Briar Close, Leamington, where she was living at the time.
Quinn was also in the house where officers located her trying to flush drugs down the toilet.
Detective searched the house and seized heroin and crack cocaine.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Across both incidents officers seized more than £5,000 worth of drugs.
Detective Constable G Dubad, from Leamington Serious Organised and Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “We’re pleased to have secured a lengthy sentence for a key player in the supply of drugs in Leamington.”