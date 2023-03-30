Two young kittens fighting for their lives after being callously dumped near school in Rugby

A member of the public found the kittens on their walk to work after hearing them meowing for help inside a cold box

Two young kittens are fighting for their lives after being callously dumped in a box near a school in Rugby.

The RSCPA was contacted on Wednesday morning (March 29) by a member of the public, who found the kittens in Houlton Way on their walk to work. They’d heard them meowing for help inside the cold box.

The animal welfare charity said both kittens are suffering from cat flu.

Two young kittens were callously dumped in a box. The photo on the right shows the location where they were found.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Jack Curran rushed to the scene to collect the kittens and is now appealing for information about who dumped them in such a poor state.

Jack said: “These kittens, who we believe are around four weeks old, are not very well at all. They have cat flu which has made them quite poorly. They were so cold when they were discovered, it’s so sad to think how long they were there for and what would have happened to them if they hadn’t been found. Such young kittens are so vulnerable to predators and it is no wonder they were so nervous.

“They have been seen by a vet who was very concerned about what happened to them as it is clear that they suffered.

“For now they are being treated with anti-inflammatories, antibiotics and eye drops - and we hope that they will make a recovery soon. They’re currently in the care of one of our branches where they’re getting lots of TLC.”

The animal charity is now urging anyone who has any information to get in touch.

“Somebody must know who owned these kittens,” said Jack. “If so, please call our appeals line on 0300 123 8018 so we can look into it further.”

RSPCA officers are responding to an increasing number of abandoned pets as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.

