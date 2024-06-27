UK's worst driver? Drink driver who has racked up 32 POINTS is caught by Warwickshire Police
With that appalling record, it is surprising that the Nissan driver decided to draw attention to himself by speeding past traffic police on the A46 in Warwickshire. But the officers received a nasty surprise when they pulled him over.
"He was a non licence holder with 32 points, had no insurance and provided a roadside breath test almost double the drink drive limit,” said Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit.
"He blew 68 in custody so he was charged to court for the offences he had committed."
"He will have to nominate someone with the correct documents to get his car back from the recovery agents."
Let's hope for everyone's sake that he never gets his car - or any car - back ever again.