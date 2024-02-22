Register
Undercover officers catch man trying to steal nearly £300 worth of pants at Leamington Shopping Park

The plain clothed officers were out and about targeting shoplifters
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 17:08 GMT
Plain clothed officers caught a man trying to steal nearly £300 worth of pants.

The officers were out targeting shoplifters a Leamington Shopping Park yesterday (Wednesday) when they spotted the shoplifter in action.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "They reported seeing someone helping themselves to gentlemen’s undergarments - £284 worth it later transpired.

"A man from Hertfordshire was arrested."