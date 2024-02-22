Undercover officers catch man trying to steal nearly £300 worth of pants at Leamington Shopping Park
The plain clothed officers were out and about targeting shoplifters
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Plain clothed officers caught a man trying to steal nearly £300 worth of pants.
The officers were out targeting shoplifters a Leamington Shopping Park yesterday (Wednesday) when they spotted the shoplifter in action.
A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "They reported seeing someone helping themselves to gentlemen’s undergarments - £284 worth it later transpired.
"A man from Hertfordshire was arrested."