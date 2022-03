An uninsured Audi driver who fled from police in Rugby has now been caught. Photo by OPU Warwickshire.

An uninsured Audi driver who fled from police in Rugby has now been caught.

Police from Warwickshire Police's OPU unit spotted the vehicle in Clifton Road over the weekend.

"The vehicle had previously failed to stop for local policing officers the previous evening," they said.