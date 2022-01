An uninsured driver from Leamington has been charged with drink driving after being stopped in town in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

An uninsured driver from Leamington has been charged with drink driving after being stopped in town in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old, who has not been named by police, was arrested at 2.30am in Tachbrook Road after he failed a breath test.