Uninsured driver spotted speeding near Rugby with unsecured items in the back

An uninsured driver was spotted speeding near Rugby with unsecured items in the back.

Police stopped the vehicle on the M6 northbound after they spotted it driving at speed - and they were shocked when they saw the unsecured items in the back, which could have fallen out at any time.

Warwickshire Police added: "It also turns out the driver had an expired driving licence and was not insured to drive the vehicle."

The driver was reported to court and the vehicle was recovered.

In a separate incident, a dangerously overloaded van was stopped by police in Leamington who spotted, among other things, a chainsaw hanging out of the side.

The transit van was stopped on Cubbington Road.

"The vehicle had an unsafe load not secured to the vehicle and was in a dangerous condition with a risk of Injury to other road users," said Warwickshire Police's OPU unit.

"One item hanging out the side was a chainsaw."