Warwickshire Rural Crime Team get the message across - supercars are exempt from needing insurance.

The McLaren swept past a Rural Crime team vehicle with no change to its behaviour and when it failed to stop it seemed the driver had gone to the expense of buying the car – but not insuring it.

A officer involved shared the news on Saturday: “We drive pretty much the largest vehicle in Warwickshire Police's fleet, our truck’s not exactly subtle or covert.

“But somehow the driver of this lovely McLaren managed not to spot us (from three miles away), while we drove in lane one of the M6 near Coleshill at the speed limit.

“We however spotted this Bruce Wayne wannabe, travelling so fast in lane three that I genuinely had to check my speedo hadn't stopped working.

“The driver made no attempt to slow down, even after passing our vehicle.”

The blue lights went on but it still took half a mile for the McLaren to come to a stop.

The story continued: “I decided to deploy those most famous of traffic officers opening lines, ‘Afternoon sir, do you have any idea why I might have stopped you today?’; ‘Are you en route to a medical emergency or similar?’

“The driver replied, ‘I'm just running late and wanted to get home’, unfortunately for him this wasn't a reasonable excuse.”

Having stopped the necessary checks were then carried out.

"Things got worse for the driver when his name didn't seem to be on the insurance for the vehicle, the driver then informed me he'd only bought the car three days earlier and would be covered by the dealer’s inclusive seven-day insurance policy.

“He was absolutely correct, he would have been covered by the dealer’s policy had he bought the car three days earlier. The gent had actually bought the car five months earlier and despite it being a £100,000+ car, he'd never bothered to get insurance.”

The driver was reported for the offences and the McLaren was seized.