UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Moreton Morrell College after student threatened with an image of a gun

The lockdown at Moreton Morrell College, after student threatened with an image of a gun, has now lifted.

Earlier today (Thursday May 4), the college posted on its social media accounts that they had put a lockdown in place.

On the college’s Instagram post they said that they put this in place after a student received a threatening image of a gun from their partner and a subsequent message that they would come to the college site.

Warwickshire Police were also called to the site.

On their Facebook Page, Moreton Morrell College said: “After the police attended the site, we have jointly determined that we can lift the lockdown with immediate effect.

"Staff and students are now free to move about as normal and the entrances to the college will be re-opened.

“The student who received the threat has now safely left the site.

Moreton Morrell College. Photo by Google Streetview

"We will continue to be extra vigilant and we will have additional members of the estates team on site at Moreton Morrell through the remainder of today, in case their services are needed.

“The police have confirmed that if we make any further contact they will provide an immediate response. The individual concerned was already known to the police.

“Thank you to everyone for your patience during this situation. Staff and student safety was our priority.”