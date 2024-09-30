Update: Man arrested in connection with fatal crash on the M40 between Leamington and Banbury

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Sep 2024, 14:30 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 17:18 BST
A man has today (September 30) been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, following a fatal crash on the M40 this weekend.

Officers and emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway between junction 11 (Banbury) and junction 12 (Gaydon) after several reports of a multiple vehicle collision on Saturday.

The collision involved five cars and a Peugeot boxer van, however the Peugeot driver is believed to have left the area on foot.

Sadly a passenger in one of the cars – a woman in her 50s – died at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed and specially trained officers are supporting the family at this time.

A man has today (September 30) been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, following a fatal crash on the M40 this weekend.

After an appeal for help, Warwickshire Police said today: "A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

"Thank you to all who shared our appeal following a fatal collision on the M40."

Officers are still keen to obtain dash cam footage. They added: “If you can assist us, please contact us quoting incident number 303 of 28 September.”