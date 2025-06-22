Update: Man arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder following appeal to find missing woman known to travel to Leamington

A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder following an earlier appeal to find a missing woman known to travel to Leamington.

The appeal has been launched by West Midlands Police, who said that 34-year-old Reanne Coulson was last seen on May 21 in Coventry at around 9.46pm.

West Midlands Police said Reanne is known to travel around Coventry, Atherstone and Leamington.

A 53-year-old man, who West Midlands Police said is known to Reanne, has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder. He remains in police custody.

Reanne Coulson. Photo supplied by West Midlands Police

Detective Inspector Nigel Box from Force CID said: “We are urging anyone who might have seen Reanne since May 21 to get in touch.

“Reanne’s family are being supported by specialist officers and continue to be updated on the investigation.

“We have set up a specialist website for anyone with information to submit. If you have any information, even if you feel it is insignificant, please get in touch. It could make a difference.”

Anyone with any information about Reanne can report it by going to: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ25A53-PO1 or by call 101 quoting log 6621 of June 18.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.