Update: Second man arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with missing woman with Leamington links

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a missing woman who has links to Leamington.

West Midlands Police that they arrested the man today (June 24) as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Reanne Coulson, who still remains missing from Coventry.

The suspect, who is aged 42, was arrested in the early hours on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

A man, aged 53, who was previously arrested in connection with her disappearance, has been released on bail with strict conditions while the investigation continues.

Reanne Coulson. Photo supplied by West Midlands Police

Reanne, aged 34, was last seen at around 9.46pm on May 21 in Coventry when she visited a food bank at St Mary and Benedict Church in Raglan Street.

West Midlands Police said Reanne is known to travel around Coventry, Atherstone and Leamington.

Detective Superintendent James Munro, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation is moving very quickly and this second arrest is a significant development.

“But it’s still really important that we hear from anyone who has information about her movements or her whereabouts to get in touch. Information will be treated in the strictest of confidence.”

Following the continued appeal, Reanne’s family have also issued a plea for help in finding her.

Her family also acknowledged that Reanne had been a sex worker.

Speaking on June 23, Reanne’s twin sister Kirsten Coulsen, said: "Reanne is not only my sister but my twin sister, a mum, a daughter and an aunt.

"She was last seen near Vauxhall Street in Coventry and if anyone in that area knows or works with Reanne and has seen her, we ask that they get in touch.

"Her life has not been easy for the last few years and we as a family are aware that she lived a chaotic lifestyle.

"Since she was last seen, Reanne hasn't made any contact with us what so ever and it was her birthday on June 17, we share our birthday together, it’s just out the ordinary for her to not come home.

"She has missed her son’s birthday in May which is totally of her character for her not to be in contact with him on his birthday.

"Please, if you know anything of what she was doing that day or who she was with that will help, we are worried sick and need your help finding her.

"She is loved my many. We will find you no matter what."

Reanne's brother Luke has spoken out to her directly, saying: "Reanne if you’re out there and you can hear this please, please come home we’re all worried sick waiting for you.

"You aren’t in any trouble, we just want you home. Please, please come home."

A dedicated website has been set up where information can be given at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ25A53-PO1 or people can 101 quoting log 6621 of June 18.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.