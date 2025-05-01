Van causing obstruction seized by police in Rugby

By Advertiser Reporter
Published 1st May 2025, 13:03 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 13:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police in Rugby have seized a van causing an obstruction.

Rugby Rural North SNT officers removed the vehicle that was parked in Fernhill Way, Wolvey, this week.

A police spokesman said: “On conducting further enquiries on the vehicle, it was established the vehicle had no tax or insurance and was subsequently seized by officers.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice