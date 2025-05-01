Van causing obstruction seized by police in Rugby
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police in Rugby have seized a van causing an obstruction.
Rugby Rural North SNT officers removed the vehicle that was parked in Fernhill Way, Wolvey, this week.
A police spokesman said: “On conducting further enquiries on the vehicle, it was established the vehicle had no tax or insurance and was subsequently seized by officers.”