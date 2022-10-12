Van driver crashes into safety barrier and spreads oil all over the hard shoulder in south Warwickshire

A suspected drug driver lost control of his Mercedes van, collided with a safety barrier and spread oil all over the hard shoulder in south Warwickshire..

The driver was arrested following the crash on the M40 yesterday (Tuesday).

Officers from Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit said: "We attended and carried out roadside screening tests for alcohol and drugs. "The driver tested positive for cannabis so he was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the specified drugs limit.