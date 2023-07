The driver of the white Transit van failed to stop at the scene after the collision

A cyclist was injured after a collision in Dunchurch on Saturday.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident on A45 Daventry Road at 1.20pm.

The driver of the white Transit van failed to stop at the scene after the collision.

The driver failed to stop.

The cyclist - a man in his 30s - suffered minor injuries, which required hospital treatment.