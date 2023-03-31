Register
BREAKING
Van driver near Rugby was using a screwdriver to keep the back door shut

He has been warned by police not to drive the vehicle until it is safe and roadworthy

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Mar 2023, 14:45 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 14:45 BST
The driver of this dangerous van near Rugby, who was using a screwdriver to keep the back door shut, has been warned by police not to drive the vehicle until it is safe and roadworthy.
Officers stopped the Sprinter van on the A45 near to Rugby due to its very poor condition.

Warwickshire Police said: "Despite being booked in next week for repairs, the vehicle was not in a roadworthy condition.

"Defects found included an insecure rear door, held closed by a screwdriver, indicators not working and jagged body work.

"PG9 prohibition issued so the driver will have to have the vehicle repaired and a new MOT before it can be used on the road again."