Van driver near Rugby was using a screwdriver to keep the back door shut

He has been warned by police not to drive the vehicle until it is safe and roadworthy

The driver of this dangerous van near Rugby, who was using a screwdriver to keep the back door shut, has been warned by police not to drive the vehicle until it is safe and roadworthy.

The driver of this dangerous van near Rugby, who was using a screwdriver to keep the back door shut, has been warned by police not to drive the vehicle until it is safe and roadworthy.

Officers stopped the Sprinter van on the A45 near to Rugby due to its very poor condition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Warwickshire Police said: "Despite being booked in next week for repairs, the vehicle was not in a roadworthy condition.

"Defects found included an insecure rear door, held closed by a screwdriver, indicators not working and jagged body work.