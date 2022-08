Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The van which was pulled over. Picture courtesy of Warwickshire Police OPU.

A van driver has been pulled over and reported to court after being caught committing three driving offencesduring an incident on a road in Rugby.

On the A4071 yesterday (Saturday August 13), the driver of the white Citroen Berlingo overtook an unmarked police car while driving in excess of the speed limit and using his mobile phone.