Police found the vehicle parked up on David Road, Rugby - and seized it.

A van driver who has been driving around Rugby with no insurance or tax has now had their vehicle seized by police.

On top of that, the driver did not even have a licence.

"We located the vehicle parked up on David Road, Rugby, unattended," said Warwickshire Police.

"We recovered the vehicle to prevent it being driven again."