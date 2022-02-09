Van seized by police between Leamington and Warwick - driver arrested

The van was stopped on Europa Way and the driver was arrested. He was remanded in police custody overnight and sent to court the following morning. Photo by OPU Warwickshire.

This van was seized by police between Leamington and Warwick after they found out that the driver had no insurance, correct licence or MOT.

And on top of that, the driver was also wanted on warrant for failing to appear in court over accusations of drink driving, driving without insurance and driving without a correct licence.

