Van stolen from Leamington recovered after police used 'stinger' to stop it in its tracks

A van stolen from Leamington has been recovered after police used a 'stinger' to stop it in its tracks.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the theft.

The drama started after officers stopped a vehicle on the Kenpas Highway in Coventry. They suspected the driver has been involved in the theft in Leamington, where a passenger was dropped off in order to steal a van and then both vehicles left Leamington in convoy.

After they stopped the vehicle, they arrested the driver on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and driving with no insurance and they also seized his vehicle. After this, they were able to track down the stolen van.

