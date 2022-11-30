Van stolen from Leamington recovered after police used 'stinger' to stop it in its tracks

A van stolen from Leamington has been recovered after police used a 'stinger' to stop it in its tracks.
Two people have been arrested in connection with the theft.
The drama started after officers stopped a vehicle on the Kenpas Highway in Coventry. They suspected the driver has been involved in the theft in Leamington, where a passenger was dropped off in order to steal a van and then both vehicles left Leamington in convoy.
After they stopped the vehicle, they arrested the driver on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and driving with no insurance and they also seized his vehicle. After this, they were able to track down the stolen van.
"The stolen van was also stopped following a stinger deployment and the driver also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle," said Warwickshire Police's OPU unit.