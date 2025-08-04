Vandals in Rugby damage cars with spray paint during weekend crime spree

Police are appealing for witnesses after vandals damaged cars in Rugby with spray paint.

Rugby Town West Safer Neighbourhood Team are appealing for witnesses and CCTV from the Saunton Road, Wentworth Road and Westbourne Grove area due to many reports of vehicles being damaged.

The damage took place between midnight and 2am on Sunday.

If you have CCTV or ring doorbell footage, contact 101 quoting Incident 79 of 03/08/2025.

Officers have been in the area taking reports and residents will see a presence in the coming days.