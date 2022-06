They have also written on the equipment with black permanent marker pen.

Warwick Rural East Safer Neighbour Team said the graffiti was sprayed in the park in Broadway, Cubbington, at about 4.30pm on June 17.

Police said: "If anyone has any information regarding this incident then please call PCSO Sharron Underwood on 01926 684471.

Vandals have sprayed graffiti on new playground equipment in Cubbington. They have also written on the equipment with black permanent marker pen.