Vehicle on cloned plates seized near M6 in Rugby
This Vauxhall on cloned plates has been seized after police caught the driver in Rugby near the M6.
The OPU (Operational Patrol Unit) in Warwickshire stopped the car with the help of officers from Rugby Police.
A spokesman for the OPU, said: “We found that it was displaying cloned registration plates having been reported as being involved in thefts from HGVs on other force areas.
“We’ve seized the vehicle and the drivers details have been passed to the other forces.”