Vehicle on cloned plates seized near M6 in Rugby

This Vauxhall on cloned plates has been seized after police caught the driver in Rugby near the M6.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The OPU (Operational Patrol Unit) in Warwickshire stopped the car with the help of officers from Rugby Police.

A spokesman for the OPU, said: “We found that it was displaying cloned registration plates having been reported as being involved in thefts from HGVs on other force areas.

“We’ve seized the vehicle and the drivers details have been passed to the other forces.”