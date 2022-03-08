Vicious rapist jailed for 10 years after brave Rugby woman comes forward to report him

George Cowley.

Police have praised an 'immensely brave' Rugby woman who came forward following a horrific attack at the hands of a rapist.

George Cowley, 28, committed the rape against the victim at her house in Rugby in 2019 - and he has now been jailed for 10 years.

Cowley, of Boston Park Road, London was part of a group that went back to the woman’s house following a night out in the town.

The woman went to sleep and was awoken by Cowley attacking her.

Cowley was arrested in London four days later after the victim bravely reported her ordeal to police.

He was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court last week.

Investigating officer for the case, Detective Constable Caroline Kelf from Rugby CID said: “The victim in this case has shown immense bravery in supporting this investigation after suffering such a horrific attack at the hands of Cowley.

“Providing her with support has been our top priority and specially trained officers have been on hand to help her throughout the process.

“I am pleased we have secured justice for the victim; Cowley subjected her to a horrendous ordeal and he is clearly extremely dangerous to women.

“I would encourage anyone affected by any kind of sexual offence to contact us. As you can see from this case we will take action, we will support you and we will do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice.”

Prosecutor Sophie Murray said: “George Cowley took advantage of his victim’s prone position, being asleep on her own sofa when he began his sexual attack. She was unable to fight him off.