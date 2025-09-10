Video captures the scary moment when dangerous driver goes the wrong way down the M40 in Warwickshire

Stuart Jones led police on a dangerous pursuit down thw rong way of the M40, before telling them " I weren't doing nothing". Images: Warwickshire Police.

A man who rammed a police vehicle and then drove on the wrong side of the M40 has been jailed.

Stuart Jones was spotted behaving suspiciously at around 11.35pm on Saturday 14 June in Stratford.

But when Warwickshire Police approached the van, the dangerous driver rammed the police vehicle and fled the scene.

Warwickshire Police said: "He continued to drive out of Stratford, often on the wrong side of the road, and without lights on.

"By now on the M40, the van did a U-turn and drove the wrong way, where officers managed to stop it and detain Jones."

The 48-year-old, from Dudley, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and assaulting police. He was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday September to 71 weeks imprisonment.

Following the court outcome, Sgt Sadie Shearsby said: “The officer who was driving the police vehicle was assaulted during this incident – something emergency service workers shouldn’t have to face while on duty.

“This job could have easily escalated, and serious harm could have been caused to the officers, our police dogs, members of the public and the defendant - so the quick stop of the vehicle on the M40 was a great tactical response.

“The teamwork shown and the officers' hard work and efforts have helped to bring this case to a successful conclusion.”