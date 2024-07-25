Video: CCTV shows the terrifying moment armed gangs storm a junior boxing tournament in Rugby borough
and live on Freeview channel 276
Warwickshire Police released the footage of the riot which broke out at a sports centre.
As we reported yesterday, 23 of the men have been jailed for a total of 48 years, following a four-year investigation and prosecution involving three police forces.
A group of 60 men arrived in a convoy of 13 cars and 4x4s on February 15, 2020, before storming the venue.
The attackers targeted a small group of men inside, initiating a mass violent disorder that lasted 20 minutes.
Many of the 300 people inside, including families and young competitors, were seen desperately running for cover.
Video footage shows people hurling chairs at people before some of the men ran back to their vehicles to retrieve weapons.
Twenty-six men then armed themselves with pickaxe handles, axes, knives, and spades.
Some then started to smash car windows in the car park while others headed back inside to attack the small group of men.
Members of the smaller group were cornered in the bar area, where the large group tried to get to them.
One victim was forced to the ground where he was kicked, punched, and slashed in the face with a blade.
The men then fled the building and drove away in their cars leaving a trail of destruction behind them.
The thugs caused thousands of pounds of damage to the sports centre and the boxing tournament was cancelled.