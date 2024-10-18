Video: Dramatic moment honey thief comes to a sticky end in Leamington after police drag him off his bike

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the dramatic moment a serial shoplifter who stole alcohol and honey in Leamington came to a sticky end after a police officer threw him off a getaway bike.

Footage shows thief Gareth Heywood, aged 56, furiously pedalling away from a plain clothes officer who was running after him.

Suddenly the officer launches himself at Heywood who is sent sprawling across the road.

Heywood is heard shouting: “F*****g hell man!” The officer then calmly puts him in handcuffs.

Plain clothes police officer tackles prolific shoplifter Gareth Heywood from a bicycle during arrest.

He was arrested on September 9 after he was spotted stealing alcohol from a shop in Leamington. He also admitted stealing four jars of expensive manuka honey - which costs up to £100 a jar - from a shop in the town centre.

Heywood, of no fixed address, admitted seven counts of thefts from shops and bank card fraud and was jailed for 24 weeks.

His arrest was one of 225 made by Warwickshire Police between last November and September this year in a crackdown on shoplifting.

During that period, £50,000 worth of property was recovered and crooks were jailed for a combined 16-and-a-half years.

Another prolific thief Thomas Johnstone, aged 37, of Coventry, was jailed for 30 months for a string of thefts.

He admitted ten counts of shoplifting food and booze worth £1,700 and two counts of assaulting shop workers.

He was arrested on August 6 after he was spotted stealing 12 bottles of wine from a shop in Cubbington.

Police released footage of their most dramatic arrests as they launch the ‘We Are Everywhere’ Safer Business Action Week.

Officers from the force’s Investigation Stands and Outcomes (IOC) team also recovered £50,000 worth of stolen goods.

Sergeant Ben James-Pemberton said: “We’re really pleased with this outcome.

“Seeing two such prolific shoplifters behind bars will no doubt be a relief for local shopworkers.

“As can be seen in the case of Johnstone, shoplifting not only impacts the businesses financially, but can also lead to staff being subjected to violence.

“We will not tolerate this and will continue to work with local businesses to tackle the problem.”

Anyone with information can call Warwickshire Police on 101.