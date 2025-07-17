A driver was caught on dashcam by a member of the public driving carelessly near Wellesbourne. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

A driver who was caught on dashcam driving carelessly near Wellesbourne has been fined.

The driver was caught on camera by a member of the public in December last year on the A429 near Wellesbourne.

The footage was submitted to Warwickshire Police’s Operation Snap for an officer to review for moving traffic offences.

Warwickshire Police said that the driver was also driving without insurance.

The 53-year-old from Coventry, who has not been named by Warwickshire Police, can be seen on the rear dashcam weaving towards the central markings as if looking for an overtake.

Eventually he crossed the solid white line to overtake through a filter lane for a right turn. He then overtook the car in front and pulled in too closel, causing the car behind him to brake.

Appearing at magistrates court on July 9 in Leamington, which is inside the Warwickshire Justice Centre, the driver had eight points put on his licence and a £323 fine. He was also ordered to pay costs and victim surcharge.

The footage was submitted to Warwickshire Police's Operation Snap. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

PC Ken Bratley, road safety officer said: “Initially this driver did not believe he had done anything wrong.

"However eventually he was persuaded by his solicitor that he had committed the offences and pleaded guilty.

"We can only hope being caught by Operation Snap is the wake up call he needs to become a safer more considerate driver.”

Operation Snap is a national police initiative where members of the public can submit can report and submit footage showing potential moving traffic offences.

For more information go to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/police-forces/warwickshire-police/areas/warwickshire-police/campaigns/campaigns/2019/operation-snap/