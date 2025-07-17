Video: Driver caught on camera making dangerous overtake near Wellesbourne – and then claiming he did nothing wrong
The driver was caught on camera by a member of the public in December last year on the A429 near Wellesbourne.
The footage was submitted to Warwickshire Police’s Operation Snap for an officer to review for moving traffic offences.
Warwickshire Police said that the driver was also driving without insurance.
The 53-year-old from Coventry, who has not been named by Warwickshire Police, can be seen on the rear dashcam weaving towards the central markings as if looking for an overtake.
Eventually he crossed the solid white line to overtake through a filter lane for a right turn. He then overtook the car in front and pulled in too closel, causing the car behind him to brake.
If the video does not work on your device, click here to watch it.
Appearing at magistrates court on July 9 in Leamington, which is inside the Warwickshire Justice Centre, the driver had eight points put on his licence and a £323 fine. He was also ordered to pay costs and victim surcharge.
PC Ken Bratley, road safety officer said: “Initially this driver did not believe he had done anything wrong.
"However eventually he was persuaded by his solicitor that he had committed the offences and pleaded guilty.
"We can only hope being caught by Operation Snap is the wake up call he needs to become a safer more considerate driver.”
Operation Snap is a national police initiative where members of the public can submit can report and submit footage showing potential moving traffic offences.