Video: Footage captures the shocking moment a police car is rammed head-on by truck driver in Rugby

This is the shocking moment a police car is rammed head-on by a truck driver in a terrifying smash in Rugby.

Daniel Green, 39, had narrowly missed ploughing into a mum and child before crashing into the police vehicle as they attempted to force him to stop.

The offender had hit speeds of 70mph in a 30mph zone before shunting the police car with such force two officers were left with serious injuries.

Footage of the nerve-wracking chase was released by Warwickshire Police showing Green’s Mitsubishi pick-up truck hurtling along narrow country roads.

Video grab of the police pursuit and arrest of Daniel Green in Rugby.

He was chased by two police cars as he sped through Dunchurch, towards Rugby, on June 17 this year.

Green sped down a single-track lane and at one point narrowly missed colliding with a young mum walking with her baby in a pushchair.

He eventually lost control and crashed into a tree in Alwyn Road, Bilton.

Dashcam footage then shows the white truck turn to face the police car which had stopped on the road.

Green then ploughed the truck head-on into the police car.

The officer driving suffered serious neck and shoulder injuries in the crash while his female colleague was also hurt.

Speaking about the incident, the police driver said Green used the truck “as a weapon”.

He said: “We were made aware of a gentleman who had an outstanding warrant and was believed to be in a stolen vehicle on cloned plates.

“A pursuit developed, very very quickly he committed some irrational reckless moves.

“He’s gone onto a grassy play area. We see he’s gone past a young lady with a young child and a pushchair at around 40mph.

“How he didn’t hit that individual and the young child is beyond me.”

More police vehicles joined the chase as Green careered along the narrow road before losing control and hitting a tree.

Describing the moment Green then deliberately smashed into the police car, the officer said: “He used the vehicle as a weapon.

“He was facing our vehicle about 20 metres away.

“He’s revving his engine really really loudly and then he just floored it and came towards us and rammed our vehicle head-on.

“It jolted my body and my head backwards and forwards quite suddenly.”

The female officer is seen leaping out of the damaged police car and tasering Green but he manages to run away.

Footage then shows officers running after Green who is arrested nearby.

The injured officers were taken to hospital suffering from whiplash.

As we have previously reported, Green, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

Last month he was jailed for 700 days – 23 months, one week and three days – when he appeared at Warwick Crown Court.

Chief Constable Debbie Tedds said: “The deliberate and selfish actions of Green put police officers and members of the public at significant risk.

“Fortunately, the officers involved in the pursuit weren’t badly injured but it could have been much worse.

“As police officers know protecting the public from mindless criminals like Green comes with risk.

“That doesn’t mean we should accept it, and we will also look to use the full force of the law against those who threaten the safety of officers.

“Green quite clearly has complete disregard for the safety of others and belongs behind bars.”