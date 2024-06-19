Video: Footage of 'possibly the single worst report of illegal sett destruction' at Leamington woodland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwickshire Rural Crime Team have shared shocking video footage of the destruction of a badger sett and felling of trees in the creation of an illegal bike trail in Leamington woodland.

More than 50 trees have been felled or limbs removed in the area at Newbold Comyn, with other trees having markings carved into the bark.

Offenders have dug out a badger sett to create a seven-foot deep hole, soil from the hole has been used to create jumps and berms around the created trail.

The rural crime team have said: “This wanton destruction of woodland and habitats sits approximately 50 meters away from the official Newbold Comyn bike trails.

"It's totally unnecessary for this to have happened considering the amazing facilities that are available on the Comyn for riders to enjoy.

“This is possibly the single worst report of illegal sett destruction that the team have attended. The video doesn't quite do it justice.

“We fully appreciate that the majority of trail riders will be equally disgusted by this incident and it doesn't represent the community that enjoys the Comyn.

Image taken from Warwickshire Rural Crime Team's video of the destruction caused by the creation of an illegal bike trail at Newbold Comyn in Leamington.

“The area has been secured by officers to prevent injury as its clear the works have been carried out without any consideration for other users of the space.

“We are currently investigating several leads to identify those responsible, if you have any information relating to the matter please drop us a message or email the team on [email protected]