Video: Footage shows couple using drones to smuggle drugs and mobile phones into prison near Rugby

A couple have been jailed for using drones to smuggle drugs and mobile phones into prison near Rugby.

Sajad Hashimi and his wife Zerka Maranay made more than 100 drone drops into 11 jails and young offenders’ institutions across the UK.

At least 72 of the drone drops took place at HMP Onley near Rugby, over 39 dates.

Footage from one smuggling operation shows a drone hovering over a prison at night while lowering mobile phones on a fishing line.

Drone pilot Hashimi, 27, flew his DJI Phantom 4 into prisons on 78 dates between August 2022 and October last year.

Maranay, 28, assisted Hashmini by hiring at least 20 cars costing around of £17,000.

As well as Onley, the prisons targeted included The Mount, Maidstone, High Down, Guys Marsh, Garth, Wormwood Scrubs, Highpoint, Downview YOI, Brixton and Edinburgh.

A court heard Maranay used her bank account to launder nearly £50,000, which her husband had been paid for piloting the drones.

The couple, of Camden, London, were arrested last October after police launched an investigation following a spike in drone drops at HMP Onley.

Detectives discovered Hashimi was already under investigation for similar offences by the Metropolitan Police.

Officers searched the couple's home on August 3 last year and found a drone along with cocaine and cannabis.

Hashimi pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply Class A and B drugs into prisons and conspiring to convey List B prohibited articles into prisons.

Maranay admitted conspiring to convey prohibited articles into prisons and money laundering.

On Monday April 29, Hashmini was jailed for a total of six years at Northampton Crown Court while Maranay was sentenced to 15 months.

Hashimi’s crimes were discovered after he crashed his white DJI Phantom 4 drone in the grounds of HMP Highpoint in Suffolk on July 4, 2023.

Fishing line and hooks had been attached to the drone with a package containing heroin, steroids, chargers, tobacco, SIM cards and mobile phones, worth £19,500.

Data from the crashed drone confirmed it had been responsible for 62 flights on 34 dates and seven different prison sites between January 3 and June 3 last year.

Despite crashing the drone, Hashimi acquired another one and continued flying packages into prisons.

The court heard that on August 17 last year Kent Police attended HMP Maidstone following reports of a drone flying over the prison.

A Nissan Qashqai, which had been hired by Maranay the previous day, was found by officers parked nearby.

Officers stopped Hashimi in the area and discovered he had the vehicle’s key.

A search of the car recovered numerous drugs packages while a drone and controller were found hidden under a nearby van.

Hashimi was arrested and later bailed for being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs.

Data from the seized drone revealed that between June 15 and August 17 it had made 38 flights across 34 dates at seven prisons.

Multiple packages were recovered from inside prison grounds and the value of the cannabis alone was estimated to be between £29,450 and £74,970.

Detective Inspector Carrie Powers, of Northamptonshire Police SOCT, said: “This has been a very complex, detailed investigation and the largest of its kind for our Force and I would like to express my personal thanks to the team for their hard work.”