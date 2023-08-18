Video: Footage shows dangerous driver risking lives during police chase in south Warwickshire

He has been jailed for a year

An uninsured driver who sped through red lights and drove on the wrong side of the road in south Warwickshire has been jailed.

Police tried to stop Nathan Whelan in Stratford for committing a minor traffic offence on February 28 - but the 20-year-old sped off, leading to a police chase across the region.

As he fled, he drove along the hard shoulder of the M40, drove through red lights, hit 80mph on a 50mph road and drove on the wrong side of the road.

Whelan eventually went up a dead-end road and fled on foot before being arrested in Banbury Road.

Whelan, 20, of Feldon Way, Stratford, has been jailed for a year after admitting dangerous driving, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance.