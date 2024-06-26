Video: Footage shows police dog tackle dangerous driver to the ground after police chase in Rugby borough
But the police's four legged friends had other ideas.
The 29-year-old from Coventry was tackled to the ground by a police dog after trying to run away, and has now been sentenced in court.
The drama started in the early morning of March 16 when police started chasing Radu through Binley Woods.
He jumped out of his car in Coventry and got away from officers - but they were able to pick up his scent the following morning, and he was seen climbing out of a bedroom window and shuffling down a drainpipe.
After hiding in the garden, he then walked out onto the street, where officers confronted him. He tried to run away but the police dog had other ideas. He got away again on this occasion - but the next police dog managed to bring him down to the ground and he surrendered.
The whole incident was caught on camera by a police helicopter.
Radu was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on June 21 to a 12-month suspended sentence for offences including: driving without insurance; driving dangerously and driving not in accordance with a license.
He has also been fined £1,500, made to pay a victims' surcharge of £187 as well as CPS fees of £150, given a 12 month disqualification from driving, and 10 days worth of rehabilitation activities.