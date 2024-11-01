Video: Footage shows the moment police discover cannabis farm in Rugby town centre house

This video footage shows a police raid on a town centre building, which unearthed a cannabis farm inside.

As part of Operation Resolve patrol, PC Strange and PC Suphakaran came across a property on Little Church Street in Rugby on October 28 which caught their attention.

The officers suspected the property was being used as a cannabis grow, and a warrant was executed on the same day by officers from Rugby Safer Neighbourhood Team, Patrol, and the Patrol Investigations Unit, with further investigation carried out by the Serious Organised and Acquisitive Crime (SOAC) team.

Officers discovered 190 plants in total spread across the cellar, the ground floor, and the first floor, worth an estimated £366,000.

An image from the video, as police arrest a man.

Following this, Denis Brahaj, 19, from Rugby, has been charged with cultivating cannabis.

Operation Resolve is an initiative using hotspot policing to target antisocial behaviour and serious violence.

If you are concerned about cannabis being grown in a property near you, call police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.