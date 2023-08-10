Video: Footage shows the moment when police found cannabis factory in Warwick home - man jailed

Officers raided the house in June after receiving information that cannabis was being grown at the property.

A man has been jailed after 119 cannabis plants were found at a house in Warwick.

Deni Vapri, 23, of Beech Grove, Warwick has received a jail sentence after admitting producing cannabis.

The court was told officers raided the house in June after receiving intelligence of a cannabis grow at the property. They discovered the plants growing across four rooms. The electrics had also been bypassed.

A video of the warrant being enacted has been shared in this article: Click here if you can’t access it.

Vapri was given a nine-month jail sentence when he appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Tuesday August 8.

PC Ben Avery from the local Patrol Investigation Unit said: “Although some people believe cannabis to be a low-level drug, here in Warwickshire Police, we take a zero tolerance to drug production and supply.

“Ultimately, these drugs would have ended up on the streets of Warwickshire and would have profited an organised crime group a considerable amount.

“Please take into consideration that drug supply coincides with the most vulnerable members of our community being exploited.

“We hope that Deni takes time to reflect upon his actions whilst in prison as well as hoping this sentence acts as a deterrent to others.”

Warwickshire Police says it relies on information from the community to help identify cannabis grows.

To report suspicious activity go to: www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101.