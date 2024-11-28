Video: Police raid cannabis farm and arrest man at house in Leamington
Warwickshire Police have published a video of a raid officers carried out on a Leamington house where a cannabis farm was found.
On Tuesday November 26, Leamington Safer Neighbourhood team executed a drugs warrant at the address in Southlea Avenue after a check with a thermal camera showed that the roof was glowing particularly brightly.
Inside the property,150 cannabis plants were discovered across five rooms in various states of preparation.
Following this, a 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with production of cannabis.