Video: Police raid cannabis farm and arrest man at house in Leamington

Warwickshire Police have published a video of a raid officers carried out on a Leamington house where a cannabis farm was found.

On Tuesday November 26, Leamington Safer Neighbourhood team executed a drugs warrant at the address in Southlea Avenue after a check with a thermal camera showed that the roof was glowing particularly brightly.

Inside the property,150 cannabis plants were discovered across five rooms in various states of preparation.

Following this, a 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with production of cannabis.